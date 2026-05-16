Jack Leiter headshot

Jack Leiter News: Tagged with unfortunate loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Leiter (1-4) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Astros after allowing one run on three hits and three walks across seven innings. He struck out six.

Leiter's only mistake in his outing was the solo homer he gave up to Isaac Paredes in the third inning. It's only two starts, but Leiter seems to be turning things around after a tough stretch that saw him allow 21 runs (20 earned) on 27 innings across five starts between April 11 and May 3. Leiter has bounced back and has allowed just one run on 11.2 frames in his last two starts. Leiter will try to keep it rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week against the Rockies on the road.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Leiter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Leiter See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago