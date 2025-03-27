Jack Leiter News: Unfazed by batting practice mishap

Leiter was hit in the top of the head by a flyball during a batting practice Thursday, but he remains on track to start Friday against the Red Sox, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Leiter was likely sent for testing after the mishap, but he quickly returned to the field and appears to be fine. The young right-hander earned a spot in the Rangers' rotation after posting a 3.48 ERA and 21:10 K:BB over 20.2 innings during Cactus League play.