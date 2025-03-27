Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Leiter headshot

Jack Leiter News: Unfazed by batting practice mishap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Leiter was hit in the top of the head by a flyball during a batting practice Thursday, but he remains on track to start Friday against the Red Sox, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Leiter was likely sent for testing after the mishap, but he quickly returned to the field and appears to be fine. The young right-hander earned a spot in the Rangers' rotation after posting a 3.48 ERA and 21:10 K:BB over 20.2 innings during Cactus League play.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now