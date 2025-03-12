Jack Leiter News: Walks five Tuesday

Leiter allowed one run on one hit and five walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Angels.

Leiter was a late fill-in starter after Tyler Mahle was scratched due to forearm tightness. Perhaps the late change factored into the control issue exhibited by Leiter, who threw more balls (30) than strikes (29). Until this outing, Leiter was having a hopeful spring, one that limited the number of free passes to just one over his first eight innings.