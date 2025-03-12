Fantasy Baseball
Jack Leiter headshot

Jack Leiter News: Walks five Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Leiter allowed one run on one hit and five walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Angels.

Leiter was a late fill-in starter after Tyler Mahle was scratched due to forearm tightness. Perhaps the late change factored into the control issue exhibited by Leiter, who threw more balls (30) than strikes (29). Until this outing, Leiter was having a hopeful spring, one that limited the number of free passes to just one over his first eight innings.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
