Jack Leiter News: Works five innings

Leiter allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six over five innings in Thursday's spring start against the Athletics.

Leiter faced an overly aggressive Athletics team that often swung at the first pitch. The righty needed just 57 pitches to get 15 outs and, of course, issued zero walks. Leiter had to throw more in the bullpen after being removed to reach his 70-pitch goal for the day. He also gave up two more home runs, upping his Cactus League numbers to five allowed in 12 innings, but that could be expected in hitter-friendly environments. Last season, he allowed 18 over 151 innings (1.1 HR/9).