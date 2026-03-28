Jack Neely News: Outrighted to Iowa

Neely cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Iowa, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Neely lost his place on the 40-man roster Wednesday after making four appearances in the Cactus League, during which he struck out seven batters across four scoreless innings. He posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 30.1 frames at Iowa last year, however, and he'll likely need to show consistent improvement before the Cubs consider bringing him back to the big leagues.