Jack Neely News: Sent to minors
The Cubs optioned Neely to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
Neely delivered three scoreless frames with six strikeouts in three spring appearances, but it wasn't enough to give him a chance of cracking the Opening Day roster. The right-hander struggled to a 6.23 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 28 outings with Iowa last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Neely See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Neely See More