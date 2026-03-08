Jack Neely headshot

Jack Neely News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Cubs optioned Neely to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Neely delivered three scoreless frames with six strikeouts in three spring appearances, but it wasn't enough to give him a chance of cracking the Opening Day roster. The right-hander struggled to a 6.23 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 28 outings with Iowa last year.

Jack Neely
Chicago Cubs
