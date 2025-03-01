Jack Neely News: Sent to Triple-A

The Cubs optioned Neely to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Neely allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three batters over his two innings of Cactus League action, but the Cubs will need to see more from him in the minors before adding him to their bullpen. The 24-year-old posted a 3.26 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 19.1 innings in Triple-A last year.