Jack O'Loughlin headshot

Jack O'Loughlin News: Signs with KBO team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Samsung Lions of the Korean Baseball Organization signed O'Loughlin on Monday, Australian baseball reporter Eric Balnar reports.

O'Loughlin pitched for Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic and didn't allow an earned run across 6.1 innings. The 26-year-old left-hander appeared in four games for the Athletics during the 2024 campaign and pitched the second half of last season in the Australian Baseball League.

Jack O'Loughlin
 Free Agent
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