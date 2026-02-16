Jack Perkins headshot

Jack Perkins Injury: Role undetermined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said last week that Perkins (shoulder) will enter camp as a starting pitcher, but the team has yet to decide whether he'll be a starter or reliever in 2026, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

"He's a weapon that we have yet to determine the path," Kotsay said. Perkins was much more effective as a reliever (2.75 ERA, 24.7 percent strikeout rate) than as a starter (5.68 ERA, 21.4 percent strikeout rate) during his time with the Athletics last season, but the 26-year-old is one of the A's better young arms so the team doesn't want to relegate him to a relief role just yet. The right-handed Perkins ended last season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, and it's not clear if he has any restrictions at the start of camp.

Jack Perkins
Sacramento Athletics
