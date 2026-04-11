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Jack Perkins News: Earns win in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Perkins (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Mets after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He allowed three hits while striking out three.

This was Perkins's first appearance of the season at the big-league level after he was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. Despite allowing three hits, Perkins did a good job of finding the plate, as he tossed 22 of his 30 pitches for strikes. He should remain part of the A's bullpen, but he won't have a lot of fantasy appeal as long as he stays out of a high-leverage role.

Jack Perkins
Sacramento Athletics
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