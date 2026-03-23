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Jack Perkins News: Falls short of roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Athletics optioned Perkins to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Perkins came to camp in the mix for a spot either in the rotation or bullpen, but he didn't win either after allowing four runs with a 7:7 K:BB over nine Cactus League frames. The 26-year-old remains one of the club's more talented arms and should play a role with the big club in 2026. Perkins will likely open the season in the Sacramento rotation.

Jack Perkins
Sacramento Athletics
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