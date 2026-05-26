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Jack Perkins News: Fans seven in 4.2 relief frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Perkins allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in Monday's 9-2 loss against the Mariners.

Relieving starter Aaron Civale, Perkins entered in the fifth inning and provided excellent length in a lopsided contest, though he eventually ran out of steam after surrendering a two-run homer to Randy Arozarena in the ninth frame. Perkins had previously been used in multi-inning relief appearances this season but hadn't exceeded 2.1 innings before Monday, while his seven strikeouts also established a season high. Overall, the right-hander owns a 2-2 record with a 5.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB while converting three of five save opportunities, with his most recent save coming April 30.

Jack Perkins
Sacramento Athletics
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