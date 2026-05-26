Jack Perkins News: Fans seven in 4.2 relief frames

Perkins allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in Monday's 9-2 loss against the Mariners.

Relieving starter Aaron Civale, Perkins entered in the fifth inning and provided excellent length in a lopsided contest, though he eventually ran out of steam after surrendering a two-run homer to Randy Arozarena in the ninth frame. Perkins had previously been used in multi-inning relief appearances this season but hadn't exceeded 2.1 innings before Monday, while his seven strikeouts also established a season high. Overall, the right-hander owns a 2-2 record with a 5.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB while converting three of five save opportunities, with his most recent save coming April 30.