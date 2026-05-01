Jack Perkins News: Locks down fourth save

Perkins earned the save Thursday against the Royals, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning.

Perkins entered the ninth with a three-run lead and worked around a leadoff single by Jac Caglianone to secure the win. The Athletics leaned on their bullpen again after Jeffrey Springs exited early with hip soreness, and Perkins delivered as the final piece. It was his fourth save in his last five appearances, and he's now gone 9.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run. The right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 17:3 K:BB on the season.