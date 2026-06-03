Jack Perkins News: Returning to rotation
Perkins will rejoin the Athletics' rotation and start Friday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
With Aaron Civale (shoulder) and Luis Severino (shoulder) both set to spend several more weeks on the injured list, the A's will move Perkins out of the bullpen to fill the open spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old has been operating as a long reliever all season, posting a 5.46 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 28 innings. He has just four appearances this season of more than two innings, but he worked up to 4.2 frames against the Mariners last week.
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