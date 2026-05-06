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Jack Perkins News: Saddled with first loss, blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 9:33pm

Perkins (2-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk in 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

Perkins, who was emerging as the Athletics' primary closer as of late, entered in the seventh inning Wednesday. The right-hander tossed a clean seventh frame before unraveling in the eighth, recording just one more out. A throwing error by Jeff McNeil prevented two of the runs from being earned, but Wednesday's effort could hurt Perkins' chances of seeing more save opportunities. Through 14.2 innings, he has a 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB while converting three of his four save chances.

Jack Perkins
Sacramento Athletics
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