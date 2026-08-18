Jack Perkins News: Strong in bulk relief
Perkins did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Royals, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four over 3.2 scoreless innings.
Perkins entered in the third inning and tossed 34 of 53 pitches for strikes with eight whiffs. It ended a nightmare stretch for the 26-year-old, who entered the contest having yielded 17 earned runs over his previous three August starts. He owns a 6.96 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 98:33 K:BB across 85.1 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Astros this weekend.
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