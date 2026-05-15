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Jack Perkins News: Struggles in second blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Perkins (2-2) blew the save and took the loss in Thursday's 5-4 loss against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs on three hits, no walks and a hit-by-pitch with no strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.

Perkins entered with a one-run cushion in the ninth inning but was unable to secure the victory. The right-hander plunked JJ Wetherholt with two outs, which opened the door for an Ivan Herrera game-tying single and a go-ahead double from Jordan Walker. Perkins emerged as a trusted high-leverage arm for manager Mark Kotsay after a strong start to the season, but he has faltered of late. The 26-year-old has surrendered five earned runs across his past four outings, including a pair of blown saves and losses. Overall, Perkins owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22:5 K:BB and three saves across 17 innings in 2026.

Jack Perkins
Sacramento Athletics
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