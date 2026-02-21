Jack Perkins headshot

Jack Perkins News: Struggles in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Perkins (shoulder) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks across 0.2 innings in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the White Sox. He struck out one.

Perkins wasn't at his sharpest in his spring debut, surrendering a leadoff double to Chase Meidroth and a two-out, two-RBI double to Edgar Quero before being lifted prior to completing the first inning. While the results weren't ideal, the right-hander getting back on the mound in game action is a positive development after he finished the 2025 season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. Perkins will look to earn a spot in the starting rotation this spring, though he worked out of the bullpen in eight of his 12 big-league appearances last season.

