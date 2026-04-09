Jack Perkins News: Summoned from minors
The Athletics recalled Perkins from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Perkins has been operating as a multi-inning reliever at Las Vegas, allowing four runs with a 9:7 K:BB over 7.2 innings. The Athletics need a fifth starter after sending down Luis Morales earlier this week, and Perkins has plenty of past experience in the rotation. However, the righty's usage this season suggests it's more likely he'll provide length in the bullpen.
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