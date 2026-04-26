Jack Perkins News: Tallies second six-out save
Perkins notched the save Sunday against the Rangers, allowing one hit and no walks in two scoreless innings. He struck out three.
The Athletics were forced into something of a bullpen game once starter J.T. Ginn (shoulder) left in the fourth inning, and they deployed primary closer John Kuhnel during the fourth frame. Perkins stepped in while the club hung onto a 2-1 lead in the eighth, recording his second two-inning save of 2026. The right-hander is emerging as a bit of a multi-inning weapon for the A's, boasting a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB over 11.1 frames.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Perkins See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target37 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West51 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers66 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Perkins See More