Jack Suwinski News: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Suwinski off waivers from the Pirates on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Suwinski will claim a spot on Los Angeles' 40-man roster after being DFA'd by the Pirates on Monday. The 27-year-old is out of minor-league options, however, so he will have to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster to keep his spot, which seems unlikely considering he's slashed just .169/.271/.297 in the majors over the past two seasons.
