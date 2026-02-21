Jack Suwinski headshot

Jack Suwinski News: Claimed by Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

The Dodgers claimed Suwinski off waivers from the Pirates on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Suwinski will claim a spot on Los Angeles' 40-man roster after being DFA'd by the Pirates on Monday. The 27-year-old is out of minor-league options, however, so he will have to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster to keep his spot, which seems unlikely considering he's slashed just .169/.271/.297 in the majors over the past two seasons.

Jack Suwinski
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Suwinski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Suwinski See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
182 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Hitters Improving in Power and Contact Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Hitters Improving in Power and Contact Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
186 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
186 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
189 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
214 days ago