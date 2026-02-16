Jack Suwinski headshot

Jack Suwinski News: Cleared off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

The Pirates designated Suwinski for assignment Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The club needed to free up a 40-man roster spot for the signing of Marcell Ozuna. Suwinski showed promise in his first two big-league seasons, popping 45 home runs over 250 regular-season contests, but he managed just a .169/.271/.297 batting line and 29.9 percent strikeout rate the last two seasons. The 27-year-old does not have minor-league options remaining, but he's shown enough upside that there could be interest in him on waivers.

Jack Suwinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Suwinski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Suwinski See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
177 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Hitters Improving in Power and Contact Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Hitters Improving in Power and Contact Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
181 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
181 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
184 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
209 days ago