Jack Suwinski News: Cleared off 40-man roster
The Pirates designated Suwinski for assignment Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The club needed to free up a 40-man roster spot for the signing of Marcell Ozuna. Suwinski showed promise in his first two big-league seasons, popping 45 home runs over 250 regular-season contests, but he managed just a .169/.271/.297 batting line and 29.9 percent strikeout rate the last two seasons. The 27-year-old does not have minor-league options remaining, but he's shown enough upside that there could be interest in him on waivers.
