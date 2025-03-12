Jack Suwinski News: Could be fourth outfielder

Suwinski is projected to make the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder by Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.

Suwinski has had 25 plate appearances in spring training and has tallied four extra-base hits. As has been the case throughout his big-league sample, Suwinski has also struggled to make consistent contact as he's racked up a 28 percent strikeout rate. The Pirates' decision for a final bench spot appears to come down to Suwinski, Billy Cook and Nick Yorke.