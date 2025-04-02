Fantasy Baseball
Jack Suwinski headshot

Jack Suwinski News: Getting fifth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 9:13am

Suwinski will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

After handling a bench role in the first two games of the season, Suwinski will now pick up his fifth straight start. The uptick in playing time has come at the expense of Andrew McCutchen, who will take a seat for the third straight game. Suwinski has gone 2-for-15 with six strikeouts thus far, but he's salvaged some value with a pair of stolen bases.

Jack Suwinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
