Jack Suwinski News: Hot start to spring

Suwinski has gone 4-for-7 with one home run, two walks, two strikeouts and two stolen bases across three Grapefruit League games.

Suwinski had a disappointing 2024 season that saw him shift from a key piece of the Pirates' outfield to battling for a roster spot entering 2025. He's made a strong early to make the roster out of camp, though it's worth noting that he maintained an .854 OPS across 52 at-bats in spring training last year only to fall flat in the regular season.