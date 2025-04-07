Jack Suwinski News: On bench again Monday

Suwinski is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Suwinski will take a seat for the third time in four games following a recent streak of five consecutive starts. Though the Pirates will continue to shield the left-handed-hitting Suwinski from matchups against southpaws, the 26-year-old should be in line for at least a part-time role versus righties while fellow outfielder Bryan Reynolds is limited to designated-hitter duties as he continues to manage right triceps soreness.