Jack Suwinski News: Productive in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Suwinski went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Suwinski has opened the season in a reserve outfield role but drew his first start Saturday while hitting fifth. He delivered his only hit of the game in the first inning with a hard-hit double over the right fielder's head to drive in a run. Suwinski had a strong spring to earn a bench spot, but he could earn additional playing time if he bounces back to his 2023 form.

