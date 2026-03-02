Jack Suwinski headshot

Jack Suwinski News: Sent outright to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Suwinski was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Suwinski was scooped up off waivers by the Dodgers on Feb. 21, and he appears on track to begin the year at Triple-A Oklahoma City after passing through another round of waivers unclaimed. He struggled to a .147 average with three home runs, 10 RBI, seven stolen bases and 15 runs scored a season ago in 59 games with Pittsburgh.

Jack Suwinski
Los Angeles Dodgers
