Jack Suwinski News: Sent outright to Triple-A
Suwinski was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
Suwinski was scooped up off waivers by the Dodgers on Feb. 21, and he appears on track to begin the year at Triple-A Oklahoma City after passing through another round of waivers unclaimed. He struggled to a .147 average with three home runs, 10 RBI, seven stolen bases and 15 runs scored a season ago in 59 games with Pittsburgh.
