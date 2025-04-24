Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jack Suwinski headshot

Jack Suwinski News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Suwinski was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Suwinski began the season with a regular role in the outfield, but he's started just three of the team's last 11 games. His playing time slipped after a dreadful start to the season, as he has just five hits across 39 at-bats while striking out 42.2 percent of the time.

Jack Suwinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now