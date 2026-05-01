Jack Wenninger headshot

Jack Wenninger News: Fans season-high seven at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Wenninger allowed four hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday in a win over Lehigh Valley. He struck out a season-high seven.

Christian Scott is already up in the majors to help out a beleaguered Mets rotation, and Wenninger is making a case to leapfrog Jonah Tong and be the next arm to get called up. Through his first five starts for Syracuse, Wenninger sports a 1.61 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 22.1 innings -- a sharp contrast to Tong's 5.68 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 25.1 innings, although he's also struck out 38 batters against 15 walks. Both young right-handers have control issues to iron out, but with Kodai Senga (back) on the IL and David Peterson struggling badly, there could be another spot open in the big-league rotation very soon.

Jack Wenninger
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Wenninger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Wenninger See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
4 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
36 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
57 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
93 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
298 days ago