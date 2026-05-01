Jack Wenninger News: Fans season-high seven at Triple-A

Wenninger allowed four hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday in a win over Lehigh Valley. He struck out a season-high seven.

Christian Scott is already up in the majors to help out a beleaguered Mets rotation, and Wenninger is making a case to leapfrog Jonah Tong and be the next arm to get called up. Through his first five starts for Syracuse, Wenninger sports a 1.61 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 22.1 innings -- a sharp contrast to Tong's 5.68 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 25.1 innings, although he's also struck out 38 batters against 15 walks. Both young right-handers have control issues to iron out, but with Kodai Senga (back) on the IL and David Peterson struggling badly, there could be another spot open in the big-league rotation very soon.