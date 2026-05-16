Jack Wenninger News: Might join big-league rotation

Wenninger could get a chance to replace Clay Holmes (fibula) in the Mets' rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Holmes was struck by a comebacker Friday and fractured his right fibula, creating another hole on the big-league staff. Wenninger has been impressive of late for Triple-A Syracuse, tossing 16.2 scoreless innings over his last three starts while allowing only seven hits with a 19:7 K:BB, but his overall 38:18 K:BB in 33.1 frames this season suggests he could still use some more development time. The 24-year-old right-hander is next set to take the mound Sunday for Syracuse, while the Mets will need a new starting pitcher May 20 when Holmes' next turn would have come around, so whether Wenninger gets scratched this weekend will provide an early clue as to the organization's plans.