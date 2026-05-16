Jack Wenninger headshot

Jack Wenninger News: Might join big-league rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Wenninger could get a chance to replace Clay Holmes (fibula) in the Mets' rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Holmes was struck by a comebacker Friday and fractured his right fibula, creating another hole on the big-league staff. Wenninger has been impressive of late for Triple-A Syracuse, tossing 16.2 scoreless innings over his last three starts while allowing only seven hits with a 19:7 K:BB, but his overall 38:18 K:BB in 33.1 frames this season suggests he could still use some more development time. The 24-year-old right-hander is next set to take the mound Sunday for Syracuse, while the Mets will need a new starting pitcher May 20 when Holmes' next turn would have come around, so whether Wenninger gets scratched this weekend will provide an early clue as to the organization's plans.

Jack Wenninger
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Wenninger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Wenninger See More
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
4 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
11 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
19 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
51 days ago