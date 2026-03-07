Jackson Chourio Injury: Could return Monday

Team Venezuela manager Omar Lopez told reporters Saturday that Chourio (hand) should be in the lineup for Monday's World Baseball Classic game against Nicaragua, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Chourio has been out of Venezuela's lineup for each of the last two games while nursing a left hand injury that he suffered in an exhibition game Wednesday when he was hit by a pitch. The good news for Chourio is that the injury isn't considered a long-term concern, and the 21-year-old should be back in the lineup for Monday's WBC contest.