Jackson Chourio Injury: Could return Monday
Team Venezuela manager Omar Lopez told reporters Saturday that Chourio (hand) should be in the lineup for Monday's World Baseball Classic game against Nicaragua, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Chourio has been out of Venezuela's lineup for each of the last two games while nursing a left hand injury that he suffered in an exhibition game Wednesday when he was hit by a pitch. The good news for Chourio is that the injury isn't considered a long-term concern, and the 21-year-old should be back in the lineup for Monday's WBC contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders4 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country11 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More