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Jackson Chourio Injury: Follow-up imaging Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Chourio will undergo follow-up imaging on his fractured left wrist Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

As things stand right now, Chourio remains on track to return in mid- to late-April, though it's possible the timetable is altered based on what the imaging shows. Chourio was placed on the 10-day injured list Opening Day as a result of a hand fracture that occurred back on March 4.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
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