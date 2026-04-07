Jackson Chourio Injury: Follow-up imaging Thursday
Chourio will undergo follow-up imaging on his fractured left wrist Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
As things stand right now, Chourio remains on track to return in mid- to late-April, though it's possible the timetable is altered based on what the imaging shows. Chourio was placed on the 10-day injured list Opening Day as a result of a hand fracture that occurred back on March 4.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2810 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More