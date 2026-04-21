Jackson Chourio Injury: Hitting on field Wednesday
Chourio (hand) will hit on the field Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It will be the first time Chourio has hit on the field since he landed on the 10-day injured list before the season following left hamate bone surgery. Chourio should be cleared for a rehab assignment soon if he continues to progress, and the goal remains for the outfielder to rejoin the Brewers' active roster in early May.
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