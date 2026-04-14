Jackson Chourio Injury: Likely out until May
Chourio's estimated return from a fracture in his left hand has been pushed back into early May, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 22-year-old's fractured hand has been showing signs of healing, but he hadn't been cleared to resume hitting as of late last week. Chourio landed on the shelf just before Opening Day and was given an initial return timeline of 2-to-4 weeks, but it appears his absence will be extending beyond that. Milwaukee's outfield depth is being tested early this season, with Christian Yelich (groin) also landing on the injured list.
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