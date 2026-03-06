Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio Injury: Nursing hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Chourio is out of the lineup for Venezuela's World Baseball Classic game against the Netherlands on Friday due to a left hand injury, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com.

The 21-year-old was hit by a pitch on the left hand during Wednesday's exhibition game and won't start Friday, but he's expected to be available to pinch run and play defense after X-rays came back negative, per Alvarez-Montes. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it's unclear if Chourio will be cleared to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Israel.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders
Author Image
Dan Marcus
3 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
10 days ago
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
MLB
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
11 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago