Jackson Chourio Injury: Nursing hand injury
Chourio is out of the lineup for Venezuela's World Baseball Classic game against the Netherlands on Friday due to a left hand injury, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com.
The 21-year-old was hit by a pitch on the left hand during Wednesday's exhibition game and won't start Friday, but he's expected to be available to pinch run and play defense after X-rays came back negative, per Alvarez-Montes. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it's unclear if Chourio will be cleared to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Israel.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders3 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country10 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season11 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30015 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More