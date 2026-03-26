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Jackson Chourio Injury: Out 2-to-4 weeks with hand fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:41am

The Brewers placed Chourio (hand) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Chourio was hit on the left hand by a pitch while playing an exhibition game with Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic back on March 4. He returned to action a few days later, but a recent MRI revealed a hairline fracture at the base of his third metacarpal, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Chourio is expected to be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks. Jake Bauers, Garrett Mitchell, Blake Perkins and Brandon Lockridge should see more reps in the outfield for the Brewers as a result of Chourio's injury. The club could also use designated hitter Christian Yelich more in the outfield while Chourio is out.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
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