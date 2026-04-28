Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio Injury: Pacing toward May 4 activation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Chourio (hand) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio will play a few games with Nashville before making his season debut May 4 against the Cardinals, if all goes well. The outfielder has been sidelined all season while recovering from left hamate bone surgery.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
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