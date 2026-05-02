Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio Injury: Removed for precautionary reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Chourio (hand/foot) was removed from Saturday's rehab game with Triple-A Nashville for precautionary reasons, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio played in his third rehab contest Saturday and fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning before being removed from the game in the fourth. It sounds like he avoided any sort of injury as he trends toward activation from the 10-day injured list next week, perhaps as soon as Monday against the Cardinals.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
12 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
32 days ago