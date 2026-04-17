Jackson Chourio Injury: Takes swings Friday
Chourio (hand) took some swings Friday for the first time since left hamate bone surgery, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Chourio's recovery from the operation has come along more slowly than anticipated, but he took a big step Friday. The talented young outfielder will continue to ramp up his rehab, with the goal of being ready for his season debut sometime in early May.
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