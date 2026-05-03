Jackson Chourio Injury: X-rays negative on foot
Chourio (hand) had X-rays on his foot come back negative after fouling a pitch off himself during his rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Chourio's removal from the contest was labeled a precautionary move, but the Brewers wanted to make sure and sent him for X-rays. The 22-year-old was expected to finish up his rehab assignment this weekend and rejoin the big club in St. Louis this week, but that plan will now depend on how well his foot feels over the next couple days.
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