Jackson Chourio News: Active in Sunday's win

Chourio went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Chourio was a key offensive contributor, picking up a trio of hits and coming around to score each time. Through 16 games in August, the 22-year-old is hitting .288/.391/.542 with four homers, seven RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base. Overall, he's slashing .275/.338/.471 with 17 homers, 49 RBI, 62 runs and 11 stolen bases across 91 contests.