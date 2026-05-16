Jackson Chourio News: Belts decisive homer
Chourio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 2-1 win against Minnesota on Saturday.
Chourio carried the Brewers' offense in the victory, recording both of the team's extra-base hits (and two of the club's overall five knocks). His solo home run in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and proved to be the game-winning RBI, as neither team scored thereafter. Chourio didn't make his season debut until May 4, and the long ball was his first of the campaign. He's hit well overall, though, posting a .318/.362/.500 slash line across 10 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 142 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 88 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More