Jackson Chourio News: Belts decisive homer

Chourio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 2-1 win against Minnesota on Saturday.

Chourio carried the Brewers' offense in the victory, recording both of the team's extra-base hits (and two of the club's overall five knocks). His solo home run in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and proved to be the game-winning RBI, as neither team scored thereafter. Chourio didn't make his season debut until May 4, and the long ball was his first of the campaign. He's hit well overall, though, posting a .318/.362/.500 slash line across 10 contests.