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Jackson Chourio News: Cleared to return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 2:18pm

The Brewers reinstated Chourio (hand) from the 10-day injured list. He'll start in left field and bat second in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

During the third game of his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Nashville, Chourio was removed from the contest after fouling a ball off of his foot, but he avoided anything significant after X-rays returned negative. The injury scare still cast some doubt on Chourio's chances of being available for the start of Milwaukee's three-game series in St. Louis, but the Brewers were comfortable activating him after he experienced no setbacks during his pregame running workout, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Now considered fully healed from the left hand fracture he originally suffered during the World Baseball Classic, Chourio is finally ready to make his 2026 debut for the Brewers and will step back into a prominent spot in the batting order.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
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