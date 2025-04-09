Jackson Chourio News: Continues hot streak in easy win

Chourio went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Chourio first hit a Kyle Freeland fastball outside the strike zone and into the gap in left-center field for a two-run double in the third inning, then stealing third base and scoring on a William Contreras single later in the frame. The speedy 21-year-old left fielder got to Freeland once more in the fifth, legging out a triple off the southpaw for his first three-bagger of the year. After striking out five times on Opening Day, Chourio has been on fire while hitting .341 with three home runs, five doubles, 11 RBI, and seven runs scored through his last 10 games.