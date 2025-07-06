Jackson Chourio News: Drives offense in win

Chourio went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Chourio drove in all three of the Brewers' runs with a two-run homer in the third inning and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The 21-year-old is riding a modest five-game hitting streak that includes four extra-base hits, five RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. For the year, he's slashing .260/.293/.459 with 15 home runs, 55 RBI, 59 runs scored and 16 steals across 399 plate appearances.