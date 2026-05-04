Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio News: Four-hit effort in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 10:38pm

Chourio (hand) went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

In his first big-league game of the season, Chourio reached base in all five of his plate appearances, including a pair of doubles. The outfielder, who opened the season on the injured list due to a fracture in his left hand, showed no signs of rust, as his lowest exit velocity checked in at 102.8 mph. Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted a .771 OPS with 21 homers, 35 doubles, four triples, 78 RBI, 88 runs and 21 stolen bases across 131 regular-season appearances, the 22-year-old will look to take another step forward in 2026.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
34 days ago