Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Chourio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Chourio appears to be receiving a routine day off after he had started in each of Milwaukee's last 38 games. Sal Frelick will pick up a start in left field in place of Chourio, who is batting .287 with four home runs, three steals, 12 runs and eight RBI through Milwaukee's first 23 contests of August.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
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