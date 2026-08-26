Jackson Chourio News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Chourio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Chourio appears to be receiving a routine day off after he had started in each of Milwaukee's last 38 games. Sal Frelick will pick up a start in left field in place of Chourio, who is batting .287 with four home runs, three steals, 12 runs and eight RBI through Milwaukee's first 23 contests of August.