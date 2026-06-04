Jackson Chourio News: Monster performance Thursday
Chourio went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a walk in Thursday's 12-9 loss to the Giants.
It was a banner performance by Chourio, who recorded the third multi-homer game of his career and his first of the year. The four RBI were also a season high in what was the star outfielder's second effort of the campaign with at least three knocks. Chourio has been a five-category fantasy producer when healthy in 2026, batting .308 with four long balls, 16 RBI, five stolen bases and 19 runs scored over 107 at-bats.
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