Jackson Chourio News: Racks up five RBI in rout

Chourio went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three total runs and five total RBI in Wednesday's 17-2 win over the Rockies.

Chourio made the most of his two knocks in the victory, notching a two-run double in the second inning and adding a three-run homer in the fifth. It was the fourth straight multi-hit performance for the rising star, and Chourio extended his hitting streak to 11 games with the effort. He's yet to draw a walk this season, but otherwise Chourio has been among the league's most impressive hitters, slashing .315/.309/.685 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base through 55 plate appearances.